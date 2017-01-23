Mexico identifies 56 sets of human remains in mass grave

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say 56 sets of human remains have been identified in a jumble of bone fragments found at a burial pit in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

State prosecutors say the pit was discovered in February 2016 near the northern city of Monterrey, but in the year since then investigators have been painstakingly analyzing the fragments and teeth to see how many people were buried there and who they were.

On Sunday, the prosecutors' office said 24 sets of remains were identified through DNA testing. Thirty-two others have not been identified. Some of the remains belonged to people who had been reported missing since 2010.

At the time, the area was dominated by the Zetas cartel, which often cooked or dissolved their victims, reducing their bodies to bone fragments.