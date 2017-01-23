Thousands protest against unfair-pension changes

Taipei, Taiwan - Thousands of protesters -- mostly retired military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers -- gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard Sunday morning chanting slogans against proposed unfair-pension changes, as a conference to discuss the issue was underway at the Presidential Office.

According to the Alliance for Monitoring Unfair-Pension Reform -- a coalition of retired and incumbent military personnel, public servants and teachers --- over 30,000 people staged a sit-in to express their anger at the proposed changes to pensions for government employees and the lack of their inclusion in the decision making. Police, however estimated the crowd to be at around 12,000

In anticipation of the massive protest, Taipei City deployed 2,000 police personnel in the area to enforce traffic control and maintain law and order.

During the protest, a number of the protesters gathered near the Jingfu Gate, where they threw joss paper (money usually burned as an offering for the dead) and shouted for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億) to step down.

The conference was held after the government first solicited opinions from a wide range of groups on pension reform and held 20 preparatory committee meetings and four regional forums over the previous six months. In attendance were 192 people including representatives from local industries, political leaders and lawmakers.

However, alliance conveners complained that their members had not been included in the conference and their suggestions proposed over the course of 24 pension conferences had been ignored by the government.

Members of the alliance, many of whom are seniors, have been taking turns in a hunger strike for more than 96 hours out of protest.

As an alternative to the government's plan, the alliance has proposed a three-tier pension system consisting of a national pension, insurance pension and occupational pension. The alliance is also planning to launch a referendum petition calling for a national pension that would give all citizens a monthly pension of NT$8,000.

Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) leaders, including Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), who joined the protesters, criticized the government for trying to rush the reform proposal and not include those involved in the talks.

KMT Legislator Chen Yi-min (陳宜民) called on the government to organize at least five public hearings before finalizing its plans on the unfair-pension reforms.

National Civil Servant Association president Harry Lee (李來希) also expressed his opposition, saying "The government has pitted different age groups and people in different lines of work against each other. However, income inequality is not a generational or occupational issue, but an issue of unequal income distribution between employers and employees."

The national conference on the unfair-pension reform was aired live online. The conclusions reached by the conference will serve as the basis for drafting amendments to the law, which will then be submitted by the Executive Yuan and the Examination Yuan to the Legislature at a later date.