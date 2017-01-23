WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic look to book quarterfinals places at the Australian Open on Monday when fourth-round action concludes at Melbourne Park. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Play began at 0000 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--HULL-MASON HOSPITALIZED

LONDON — Hull record-signing Ryan Mason underwent surgery after fracturing his skull during a clash of heads during a Premier League match at Chelsea on Sunday. The 25-year-old midfielder is "in a stable condition," his club said. By Rob Harris. SENT: 290 words, photos.

FBN--PACKERS-FALCONS

ATLANTA — Matt Ryan and Julio Jones teamed up for a dominant playoff performance, and the Atlanta Falcons ignored all those ghosts from the last half-century. Now, they're headed to the Super Bowl after the Falcons' 44-21 blowout of the storied Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game Sunday. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 900 words, photos, graphic.

WITH:

— FBN--CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS-THE LATEST. Real-time updates.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Still to clear up the ambiguity over last weekend's absence from the Chelsea team, Diego Costa did his talking on the pitch on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over Hull that sent the Premier League leaders eight points clear. By Rob Harris. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BBA--ROYALS-VENTURA KILLED

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, whose electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title, was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

BBO--DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASEBALL DEATHS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic. The country has now lost four current or former major leaguers to traffic accidents in recent years. By Ezequiel Lopez Blanco. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SQUAD

SYDNEY — Opening batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been omitted from Australia's squad for the three-match, Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket series against New Zealand. SENT: 280 words.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — The width of a goalpost denied host Gabon a place in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday, with the desperate home team's fate sealed by a 0-0 draw with Cameroon and an agonizing miss in the dying seconds. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 690 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--AFRICAN CUP-HACKERS — Hackers claim to take down oil company website over soccer. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 300 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The president of the German Olympic Committee has called for Russia to be banned from the 2018 and 2020 Olympics if sports bosses there are found to have known about state-sponsored doping. Also Sunday, German TV channel ARD broadcast a documentary alleging that a suspended Russian coach has continued working with an Olympic-level runner. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 570 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ARSENAL-BURNLEY

LONDON — Arsene Wenger apologized after appearing to push the fourth official during a fiery conclusion that saw two penalties scored in stoppage time as Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 on Sunday to go second in the Premier League. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-LEICESTER

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton condemned Leicester to the 11th loss of its Premier League title defense with a 3-0 victory on Sunday, leaving the champions five points above the relegation zone. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — With Lionel Messi's fifth goal in six games this year, Barcelona comfortably defeated Eibar 4-0 on Sunday to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid and Sevilla at the halfway point of the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — On his 300th Serie A match as coach, Massimiliano Allegri appeared to throw caution to the wind as Juventus fielded an all-out attacking lineup against Lazio on Sunday. But it paid off as Juventus bounced back from last weekend's defeat at Fiorentina to beat Lazio 2-0, with goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain inside 16 minutes. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Hertha Berlin missed out on a chance to go third in the Bundesliga as it slipped to a 3-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on two goals from Hakan Calhanoglu on Sunday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After yet another ruthless display of attacking football, free-scoring Monaco moved to the top of the French league and padded out its huge goal difference following a 4-0 home win against Lorient on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--BALOTELLI-RACIST ABUSE

PARIS — Mario Balotelli's teammate, Alassane Plea, says he heard Bastia supporters racially abusing the Nice striker with monkey chants during Friday night's league match. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-KERBER OUT

MELBOURNE, Australia — Angelique Kerber said before the Australian Open that she wasn't putting too much pressure on herself as the top-seeded player at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Clearly, she is still getting used to being No. 1. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TEN--BRYAN BROTHERS-DAVIS CUP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Bob and Mike Bryan are retiring from Davis Cup play after 14 years representing the United States. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-ENGLAND

KOLKATA, India — England narrowly avoided an Indian sweep of the one-day international series, winning the third and final cricket match by five runs as Ben Stokes took 3-63 and Kedar Jadhav's fighting 90 went in vain on Sunday. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

JOHANNESBURG — Angelo Mathews smashed two sixes in the final over to keep the Twenty20 series alive as Sri Lanka beat hosts South Africa by three wickets on Sunday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AUTO RACING:

CAR--RACE OF CHAMPIONS

MIAMI — After a disappointing showing on the first day of the Race of Champions, Sebastian Vettel bounced back in a big way. By Christopher Stock. SENT: 500 words.

CAR--MONTE CARLO RALLY

MONACO — Sebastien Ogier made the perfect start to the defense of his world title by winning the season-opening Monte Carlo rally on Sunday, clinching the 39th race win of his career and first for his new team. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tommy Fleetwood looked at the leaderboard and saw three of the biggest names in golf among the players hunting him down in the final holes of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday. Rather than unnerve the Englishman, it spurred him on. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

GLF--CAREERBUILDER

LA QUINTA, California — Adam Hadwin tries to follow his 13-under 59 with another low round in the CareerBuilder Challenge, with rain again a possibility in the desert. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 0400 GMT, photos.

ALSO:

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM — Hirscher beats Britain's Ryding to win World Cup slalom. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— RAC--ECLIPSE AWARDS — California Chrome wins Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 600 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.