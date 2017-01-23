Benfica routs Tondela 4-0 to keep 4-point lead in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Midfielder Pizzi scored a goal in each half as defending champion Benfica routed Tondela 4-0 to maintain its four-point lead over rival FC Porto in the Portuguese league on Sunday.

Pizzi struck in the 59th and 76th minutes at Estadio da Luz, and Rafa Silva scored in the 84th and Jonas in the 90th to give the hosts the victory.

Benfica, seeking its fourth straight title, has 45 points from 18 matches to maintain its gap on Porto, which defeated Rio Ave 4-2 on Saturday at Estadio do Dragao.

Third-placed Sporting Braga stayed nine points behind Benfica after a 2-1 home loss to Guimaraes on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Sporting Lisbon fell further behind after a 2-2 draw at Maritimo on Saturday.