Hull's Mason in hospital after clash of heads at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Hull midfielder Ryan Mason was hospitalized following a clash of heads during the first half of Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

Mason and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill collided in Hull's penalty area 14 minutes into the game which Hull lost 2-0. Mason received treatment for more than six minutes on the field before departing on a stretcher, while receiving oxygen.

"Ryan Mason at this moment is staying in the hospital," Hull manager Marco Silva said in the post-match news conference. "I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but at this moment the player stays in hospital. The doctor stayed with the player in hospital. I wait for news."

Cahill quickly returned to his feet and readied himself to return to the action. He completed the game and scored Chelsea's second goal.

"It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn't really good," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "He decided to continue the game. It was very bad this accident."