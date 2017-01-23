India vs. England Scoreboard

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday from the third one-day international between India and England at Eden Gardens:

England Innings

Jason Roy b Jadeja 65

Sam Billings c Bumrah b Jadeja 35

Jonny Bairstow c Jadeja b Pandya 56

Eoin Morgan c Bumrah b Pandya 43

Jos Buttler c Rahul b Pandya 11

Ben Stokes not out 57

Moeen Ali c Jadeja b Bumrah 2

Chris Woakes run out Kumar/Dhoni 34

Liam Plunkett run out Manish Pandey (sub)/Dhoni 1

Extras: (1b, 8lb, 7w, 1nb) 17

TOTAL: (for eight wickets) 321

Overs: 50. Minutes: 221.

Did not bat: David Willey, Jake Ball.

Fall of wickets: 1-98, 2-110, 3-194, 4-212, 5-237, 6-246, 7-319, 8-321.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-0-56-0 (2w), Hardik Pandya 10-1-49-3 (1w), Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-68-1 (1nb, 3w), Yuvraj Singh 3-0-17-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-62-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-0-60-0.

India Innings

Ajinkya Rahane b Willey 1

Lokesh Rahul c Buttler b Ball 11

Virat Kohli c Buttler b Stokes 55

Yuvraj Singh c Billings b Plunkett 45

MS Dhoni c Buttler b Ball 25

Kedar Jadhav c Billings b Woakes 90

Hardik Pandya b Stokes 56

Ravindra Jadeja c Bairstow b Woakes 10

Ravichandran Ashwin c Woakes b Stokes 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (8lb, 13w, 1nb) 22

TOTAL: (for nine wickets) 316

Overs: 50. Minutes: 241.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-37, 3-102, 4-133, 5-173, 6-277, 7-291, 8-297, 9-316.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-0-75-2 (1nb), David Willey 2-0-8-1 (5w), Jake Ball 10-0-56-2 (1w), Liam Plunkett 10-0-65-1 (2w), Ben Stokes 10-0-63-3 (5w), Moeen Ali 8-0-41-0.

Toss: won by India.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.