Free-scoring Monaco thrashes Lorient 4-0 to go top of league

PARIS (AP) — Striker Valere Germain and midfielder Gabriel Boschilia got two goals each as free-scoring Monaco thrashed struggling Lorient 4-0 in the French league on Sunday to move two points clear of Nice at the top.

Monaco has scored more league goals than any other team in Europe's top five leagues and this latest rout took the season's tally to 64 in 21 games — and 90 in 34 overall. It was also the ninth time this season that Monaco has scored at least four goals and followed last weekend's impressive 4-1 win at Marseille.

Last Sunday was all about Monaco's lightning counterattacks, but against a Lorient side with the worst defense in the league Monaco dictated play easily and Lorient created only one half-chance all game.

Boschilia put Monaco ahead in the 24th minute with a close-range effort after goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte spilled a high ball, and made it 2-0 five minutes later when he put the ball through Lecomte's legs after a fine run and pass from playmaker Bernardo Silva.

The third goal came when Lorient clumsily lost possession in the 38th minute close to goal and, after striker Radamel Falcao's shot came back off the post, Germain collected the loose ball and curled it into the bottom corner.

Poor defending from defender Michael Ciani led to the fourth on the hour mark.

Ciani tried to play his way out of trouble near the touchline, but right back Djibril Sidibe robbed him of possession and burst toward the penalty area, where Germain took the ball and placed it out of Lecomte's reach.

Teen winger Kylian M'Bappe replaced Germain for the last 20 minutes and immediately caused problems for Lorient's defense.

He skipped past three challenges and pulled the ball back to Boschilia, who scooped the ball over as he missed another hat trick chance having failed to score after going clean through late in the first half.

Monaco is three points ahead of third-placed Paris Saint-Germain before their table-topping clash in Paris next Sunday. PSG won 2-0 away to Nantes on Saturday, with Edinson Cavani scoring both, while Nice drew 1-1 away to Bastia on Friday night.

Lorient, which has conceded 43 goals, is bottom of the table.

In Sunday's other games, Saint-Etienne was facing Angers and Lyon took on Marseille, with forward Memphis Depay hoping to make his Lyon debut after joining this week from Manchester United.