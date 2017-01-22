Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind and solar power

HONOLULU (AP) — States that have set ambitious goals for renewable energy face uncertainty with President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump's pick to head the Energy Department is former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who once called for abolishing the agency. He says he now regrets that statement.

The government provides federal tax credits, grants and research that support states' efforts to expand the use of wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy.

Experts in more than a half-dozen states with the some of the most ambitious goals for shifting to renewable energy say they are on course to meet their targets.

Most say Trump policies could slow the expansion but won't stop it because it's getting cheaper to produce renewable energy.