Alleged French IS recruiter charged after 4 years in Syria

PARIS (AP) — A 23-year-old French man whom international authorities allege was a leading recruiter for the Islamic State group has been arrested and given preliminary terrorism charges in France.

A judicial official said Sunday that Kevin Guiavarch will remain in custody pending further investigation.

Guiavarch was handed preliminary charges Saturday of association with terrorist criminals and financing terrorism, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named giving details about an ongoing investigation.

The United Nation's terrorist sanctions list says Guiavarch joined jihadists in Syria in 2012, initially the Al-Qaida-affiliated Al-Nusra Front and then IS after its formation in 2014. He was added to the list in 2014 on suspicion of recruiting and financing terrorism.

Hundreds of French fighters have joined IS, which has staged repeated attacks in France.