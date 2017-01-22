German Foreign Minister: Trump's election marks new era

BERLIN (AP) — German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier says U.S. President Donald Trump's election marks the end of an era, and Berlin will move quickly to secure "close and trusting trans-Atlantic cooperation based on common values" with the new administration.

Steinmeier wrote in Bild newspaper on Sunday that "with the election of Donald Trump, the old world of the 20th century is finally over" and "how the world of tomorrow will look is not settled."

He says with any power change there are "uncertainties, doubts and question marks," but a lot more is at stake "in these times of a new global disorder."

Steinmeier says he will promote free trade and joint efforts against extremism with Washington.

He added he's certain Germany will "find interlocutors in Washington who know big countries also need partners."