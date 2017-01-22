President Tsai: Government will insist on reforming the unfair pension system

President Tsai Ing-wen said at the closing of a national pension reform conference held at the Office of the President on Sunday that the government will insist on reforming the unfair pension system and continuing communication with different sectors in the society to reduce the impact of the reform to a minimum.

Tsai said that if the pension reform can be successful, there will be no reforms that Taiwan cannot achieve. Earlier at the opening address in the morning, she said that the reform is aimed at preventing the imminent financial collapse of the existing unfair pension system and ensuring 25-year stability for a new system, adding that the pension system will be reviewed every five to 10 years in the future to ensure its feasibility.



Tsai thanked Vice President Chen Chien-jen and Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i for their efforts to communicate with different sectors of the society and push the reform forward. She especially thanked Lin for directly facing tremendous pressure and taking criticism and even false accusation in the process of transforming opinions into concrete reform proposals.

She said that the government will make official proposals and related bills since all the pension reform conferences have been concluded. But, before the legislation of the bills, there will be more discussion about the reform proposals, especially in the Legislature, she added.

During the day, Tens of thousands of anti –pension reform protesters staged a sit-in protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei amid the pension reform conference.

The protesters slammed the conference, saying that it was time for them to speak out, while a number of people near the Jingfu Gate vented their anger toward the government by tossing ghost money and shouting for President Tsai Ing-wen to step down.



