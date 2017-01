SYDNEY (AP) — Result Sunday at the end of the fourth one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

___

Australia 353-6 in 50 overs (David Warner 130, Glenn Maxwell 78, Travis Head 51; Hasan Ali 5-52) beat Pakistan 267 all out in 43.5 overs (Sharjeel Khan 74, Shoaib Malik 47, Mohammad Hafeez 40; Josh Hazlewood 3-54, Adam Zampa 3-55) by 86 runs.