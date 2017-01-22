UK's May to discuss trade, NATO in White House with Trump

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will discuss free trade and the importance of the NATO military alliance when she meets President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday.

May is set to become the first foreign leader to meet with the new president. She said Sunday she looks forward to expanding the "special relationship" between the U.S. and Britain.

She told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the Trump administration is interested in a good trade deal with Britain despite its stated "America first" policy.

May says Trump values NATO even though he has spoken critically of the alliance.

The prime minister did not directly answer questions about whether she would challenge Trump on some of the comments he has made about women.

She earlier criticized him for derogatory comments.