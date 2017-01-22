Taipei Metro launches adjustments during Chinese New Year holiday

During the 2017 Chinese New Year period from January 27 through February 1, the Taipei Metro will run in holiday mode, according to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC). Additional train services will be provided to avoid over-crowding when necessary, the TRTC said.

Passengers are also allowed to travel by the Metro System with their bicycles during this period (excluding Tamsui Station, Taipei Main Station, Daan Station, Zhongxiao Fuxing Station, Nanjing Fuxing Station, and all stations on the Wenhu Line), the TRTC said.

The average headway on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line, Songshan-Xindian Line, Zhonghe-Xinlu Line, and Bannan Line is about 5~10 minutes and about 12~15 minutes after 23:00. The average headway on the Wenhu Line is about 4~7 minutes, and about 12~15 minutes after 23:00, according to the TRTC.

Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, Maokong Gondola, and Taipei Arena Ice Land are close on January 27 (Chinese New Year's Eve) and will resume service on January 28, the TRTC said.