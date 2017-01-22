Sun Moon Lake makes travel website's top 8 cycle paths

The cycling route in central Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake area was chosen by global travel search engine Skyscanner recently as one of the world's top 8 cycle paths.

"You can bring your family members to ride slowly on the smooth bike path to experience the Sun Moon Lake's paradise-like view from a whole new perspective; or you can challenge yourself to complete the 33-km-long round-the-lake path," according to a Jan. 17 article on the website.

The renowned tourist destination was given similar recognition by CNN's travel website in 2012, which picked it as one of the world's top 10 cycle routes, the article noted.

Besides the Sun Moon Lake, Skyscanner said, the most desirable bike paths include those in the Grand Canyon in the United States; Bohemia in the Czech Republic; Udaipur in India; Burgundy in France; Easter Island, Havana in Cuba and Hiroshima in Japan.