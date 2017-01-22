2 paramilitary troops dead in northeast India rebel ambush

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police says that two paramilitary soldiers have been killed by rebels who ambushed a patrol vehicle in India's northeast.

Ashok Sahai, the top police official of Assam state, said the attack took place Sunday in Jairampur, in the state's Tinsukhia district on the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

Sahai said government troops have launched a counterattack and several rebels have been killed in the ongoing firefight.

The rebels used a crude bomb and rocket-propelled grenades and hand grenades to attack the paramilitary vehicle.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Sahai said several local rebel groups were part of the attack. These include rebels of the United Liberation Front of Assam and groups from neighboring Manipur state.