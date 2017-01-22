A letter from a Chinese tourist touches the heart of Taiwan’s top tourism official

A letter from a Chinese tourist has touched the heart of Chou Yung-hui, director-general of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau.

Rave reviews from Chinese tourists about Taiwan’s beautiful landscapes and friendly people used to be abundant, but after a horrific tour bus fire in July last year that killed 24 Chinese tourists, such reviews have become a rare sight as the political relationship across the Taiwan Strait chilled. Twenty-one of the 24 Chinese visitors who died in the inferno were from Dalian, Liaoning Province.



(Chou Yung-hui, director-general of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, right, first row)

However, the letter to the Tourism Bureau written by a Chinese visitor from Dalian in December of last year is especially heartwarming to all people who have been working hard to promote tourism in Taiwan.

Chou said that he still felt very sorry mentioning the bus accident, adding that the government has taken measures to rectify problems related to the tour bus and tourism industries. He said on Saturday he was especially moved by the letter sent from the Chinese city that suffered the heaviest casualties caused by the accident.

In the letter, the tourist said, “’Taiwan is so beautiful, and the Taiwanese are so friendly’ has been the basic sentence that has come up in conversations I have had with everybody I know since coming back [from Taiwan].”

The letter also describes the tour guide the Chinese tourist met, saying how cheerful, polite, knowledgeable, and how careful about tourists' safety he was.

In the end, the letter states, “I couldn’t have said enough about the good impression I have of Taiwan. I can only condense all the things I want to say about Taiwan into one sentence: ‘I miss Taiwan so much!’”

According to the Mainland Affairs Council, the number of Chinese visitors traveling to Taiwan decreased 18.5 percent in 2016 year on year, and a 20 percent to 30 percent year-on-year drop is expected for this year after Chinese authorities announced early this year that there would be a bigger cut in the number of group tourists allowed to visit Taiwan this year.