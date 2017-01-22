12 people dead after central China landslide

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in China say they've recovered the bodies of 12 people killed inside a hotel overrun by a landslide.

State media reported Sunday that rescuers were able to pull out everyone trapped underneath rocks and debris after the Friday night landslide in Hunan province.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters (105,000 cubic feet) of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel in Nanzhang county. The largest rock weighed 150 tons. The amount of debris hampered rescuers worried about the rocks caving in or sliding further.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Rescuers earlier had pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in a hospital.

Hilly and densely populated Hunan is frequently struck by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.