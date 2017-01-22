NBA Capsules

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 41 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-115 in overtime Saturday night despite missing starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

Leonard scored six in OT, including a game-sealing dunk with 4.9 seconds left, as the Spurs regrouped after a late collapse in regulation.

David Lee, making a rare start in place of the injured Gasol, added 14 points as San Antonio improved to 18-4 on the road.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 29 apiece for the Cavs, who had the last shot in regulation and had plenty of opportunities in the extra five minutes. Cleveland still had a chance to tie it in the final second of overtime, but Kevin Love missed a 3-pointer.

BULLS 102, KINGS 99

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade had 30 points and two key steals in the final minute, Jimmy Butler added 23 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 42-point performance by DeMarcus Cousins for a victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Wade, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a 99-all tie by making a free throw with 14 seconds left. He had missed a breakaway dunk after making a steal, but Cousins was called for a foul for putting his hand on Wade's hip as he tried to dunk the ball.

On the next Kings possession, Wade came up with another steal and fed Michael Carter-Williams for a breakaway basket to seal the win.

Cousins was 16 for 28 from the field, including 2 for 7 on 3-pointers, and added 14 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 127, CELTICS 123, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points to lift Portland over Boston, snapping its four-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum scored 35 points to lead Portland, which lost in the closing seconds in Philadelphia on Friday night. Lillard added seven assists.

Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 41 points, his 14th time this season with 30 or more points. Marcus Smart and Al Horford each scored 17 for the Celtics, who have lost two straight after winning 13 of 16.

ROCKETS 119, GRIZZLIES 95

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30 points, James Harden added 29 points and 10 assists and Houston leaned on its usual 3-point offense to beat Memphis.

Eric Gordon added 21 points as the Rockets built the lead to as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before easily coasting home.

Dekker, making his first career start in place of the ill Ryan Anderson, made 12 of 19 shots, including 6 of 11 from outside the arc. Houston shot 51 percent overall and 38 percent from distance.

Marc Gasol scored 32 points and Mike Conley added 15 for the Grizzlies, who lost for the third time in the last four.

NUGGETS 123, CLIPPERS 98

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 19 points and Denver beat short-handed Los Angeles.

Danilo Gallinari, Will Barton and Wilson Chandler added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four of their last five games.

The Clippers have lost two in a row since opening January with seven consecutive wins. They fell to 2-7 this season when they have been without both Chris Paul (thumb injury) and Blake Griffin (right knee).

Marreese Speights had 18 points to lead the Clippers. Austin Rivers added 16 points and DeAndre Jordan had 13 rebounds to go with his 14 points.

SUNS 107, KNICKS 105

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left, and Phoenix beat New York.

Carmelo Anthony's attempt at a winning 3-pointer rimmed out as Phoenix snapped a two-game losing streak and handed New York its second loss in a row.

Eric Bledsoe added 23 points for the Suns, while P.J. Tucker and Marquese Chriss each had 15.

Anthony led the Knicks with 31 points, Derrick Rose had 26 and Kristaps Porzingis scored 14.

HEAT 109, BUCKS 97

MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 points and last-place Miami won a season-best third game in a row by beating slumping Milwaukee.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd shook up his lineup, but they lost their fifth game in a row and second in as many nights. Following a defeat Friday at Orlando, the Bucks held a long players-only meeting that became heated at times.

Waiters went 12 for 19, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Backcourt mate Goran Dragic added 25 points on only 13 shots. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 15 rebounds while missing one shot.

The Heat shot 53 percent, just shy of their season high. The win streak is their longest since last March.

All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee

JAZZ 109, PACERS 100

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill scored a season-high 30 points and the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz relied on the Indiana born-and-bred duo of Hill and Gordon Hayward to defeat their hometown team. The game marked the first time Hill had played the Pacers since being traded from Indiana to Utah over the summer. The three-team deal with the Hawks sent Jeff Teague, who scored 19, from Atlanta to Indiana.

Hill was aggressive from the onset and peppered his former team with a variety of dribble-drives, pull-ups and three 3-pointers. Hayward dropped an efficient 27 on 8 for 13 shooting from the field.

Paul George scored 19 for the Pacers before getting ejected with 6:41 left in the game.

PISTONS 113, WIZARDS 112

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the Detroit Pistons over Washington for their third straight win.

Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists, while Tobias Harris added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who let a 16-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before Morris' big bucket.

John Wall finished with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 19 points and nine rebounds for Washington, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

The Wizards took a 112-111 lead on Bradley Beal's two free throws with 1:13 left. Detroit had numerous chances to win on its final possession before Marcus Morris tipped in Harris' missed runner with no time left.

HORNETS 112, NETS 105

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Nic Batum made two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Brooklyn Nets for their third straight win.

Ramon Sessions added 17 points off the bench for the Hornets, who have won nine of their last 10 at home.

Brook Lopez had 24 points for the struggling Nets, who have lost 12 of their last 13 and failed in their quest to become the last NBA team to reach double digits in wins this season.

HAWKS 110, 76ERS 93

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 22 points and combined with Dwight Howard to help Atlanta dominate the boards as the Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers for their ninth win in 11 games.

Millsap grabbed 10 rebounds, and Howard had 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Atlanta, which broke loose for 37 points in the second quarter and neither trailed nor were tied in the second half.

Ersan Ilyasova led the 76ers with 21 points, and Robert Covington scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost for just the third time in 11 games.