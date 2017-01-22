President Tsai: Pension reform will avert imminent pension financial collapse and ensure 25-year stability

President Tsai Ing-wen reaffirmed the government’s resolve to reform the country’s unfair pension system at the opening of a national pension reform conference on Sunday, saying that the reform will avert the imminent crisis of the current system’s financial meltdown and ensure 25-year stability for a new system that will soon be in place despite the strong resistance from those who oppose the reform.

Tsai said that the country’s pension reform is a moderate and gradual reform, which was not designed to bully any particular profession or deprive anybody of their means of living. She said that the pension reform is aimed at preventing the pension funds from going bankrupt in the near future and to make sure everyone in the country has a stable and sustainable retirement income.

Regional pension reform conferences held in the run-up to Sunday’s national conference have been met with strong protests by anti-pension reform activists.

Anti-pension reform groups have gathered around the Office of the President since 8 a.m. Sunday morning, chanting slogans against the pension reform.

Taipei City has deployed 2,000 police personnel in the area to enforce traffic control and maintain law and order.

In the conference, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i presented nine main points of proposals from regional pension reform conferences, which include lowering the 18 percent interest rate in stages over several years, lowering replacement rate of income for civil servants and teachers, raising the age requirement for applying for a pension, and adjustment of rates.