Australian Open Results

|Sunday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Fourth Round
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), Russia, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
|Doubles
|Men
|Third Round
Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington, Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (11), Romania, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Florin Mergea (16), Romania, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
|Mixed
|First Round
Xu Yifan, China, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Liezel Huber, United States, and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, 6-2, 6-3.
Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, and Chris Guccione, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.
|Legends Doubles
|Round Robin
|Men
Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis, Netherlands, def. Jonas Bjorkman and Thomas Johansson, Sweden, 4-3 (3), 4-2.
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|First Round
Matthew Dellavedova, Australia, def. len Schouten, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Francesco Forti, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.
Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Ken Cavrak, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.
|Girls
|First Round
Anri Nagata, Japan, def. Alexandra Bozovic, Australia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Chen Pei Hsuan, Taiwan, def. Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Natasha Subhash (15), United States, 6-1, 7-5.
Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Himari Sato, Japan, 6-2, 7-5.
Carson Branstine (13), United States, def. Patricia Apisah, Papua New Guinea, 6-1, 6-3.
Ekaterina Vishnevskaya, Russia, def. Lisa Mays, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.
MORE