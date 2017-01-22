Boon, Hayden, Wilson join Australian Hall of Fame

SYDNEY (AP) — Batsmen David Boon and Matthew Hayden and women's cricket pioneer Betty Wilson have been named as the latest inductees into Australian cricket's Hall of Fame.

The trio will be formally inducted at the Allan Border Medal function in Sydney on Monday.

Boon made more than 7,400 runs in 107 tests between 1984 and 1996 and 5,964 runs in 181 one-day internationals. Hayden scored more than 8,600 in 103 tests from 1994 to 2009 and more than 6,000 one-day international runs.

Wilson was an allrounder who played 11 tests for Australia from 1948 to 1958, scoring 862 runs at an average of 57.46 and taking 68 wickets at an average of 11.8. She died in 2010 aged 88.