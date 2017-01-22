BC-Monday Spotlight,ADVISORY

The following story will move Sunday as this week's Monday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

SYRIA-ALEPPO-RETURNING HOME — Abdul-Hamid Khatib and his family returned to their apartment in eastern Aleppo five months after being forced out because of intense bombardment, and they now live on a street so damaged it looks as if it was hit by a strong earthquake. They are among thousands who have returned to the once rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. By Bassem Mroue. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3 a.m. EST, photos.

The AP