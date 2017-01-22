Women's marches attract masses across the globe

PARIS (AP) — Legions of women flooded parks, streets and city squares from Sydney to Paris to Philadelphia on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump.

More than 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.

Here's a look at some of the other rallies around the world:

PARIS

Several thousand people, including many American workers and students living in France, gathered in Paris for the Women's March.

Protesters marched in the Eiffel Tower neighborhood in a joyful atmosphere, singing and carrying posters reading: "We have our eyes on you Mr. Trump," ''With our sisters in Washington", "Women's rights are human rights".

Anne Tiracchia, from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was on vacation in France where her son lives. She wrote in French "Let us resist the catastrophe" on a U.S. flag.

"It's important because Trump wants to destroy 50 years of progress, he wants to go back to smoke coming out of factories and women staying home and having babies," she said. "He won't change. He doesn't care. But we have to show we don't agree with him".

More than 40 feminist and anti-racist groups organized the Paris march.

SYDNEY

Demonstrators flooded a popular central Sydney park carrying placards with slogans including "Women of the world resist," ''Feminism is my trump card" and "Fight like a girl."

Organizer Mindy Freiband told the crowd hatred, bigotry and racism are not only America's problems.

"This is the beginning of something, not the end," she said.

Protester Alyssa Smith, who came with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, said she worried about the future after Trump's election. She said she didn't want her daughter growing up in the world "where hatred is commonplace, where people think it's OK to persecute minorities."

Charlotte Wilde said she shed tears watching Trump get sworn in. The 33-year-old said the businessman's rise to the presidency left her in a state of horror, and attending Saturday's rally was a way to feel empowered.

A plane was seen skywriting "TRUMP" over the rally.

Skywriting Australia owner Rob Vance said the sign was commissioned by Trump fans who wanted to remain anonymous.

YANGON, MYANMAR

Dozens attended a "solidarity picnic" in Yangon organized by Alyssa Paylor of Colorado and other U.S. expats.

"We're not able to have a march in this climate, so we wanted to just gather together in solidarity with our sisters and brothers marching in Washington and all across the world because of what we believe in," said Paylor, 26. She is in Myanmar working for an organization called Mote Oo Education for Curriculum Development.

Paylor said Trump's election and the United Kingdom's Brexit motivated people to get involved.

"I think these things have energized a lot of people and made many people, especially women, very angry about what they may have to deal with in the coming years," she said.

PRAGUE

Hundreds gathered in freezing weather in a busy city square in the Czech capital, waving portraits of Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin and holding banners that read "This is just the beginning," ''Kindness" and "Love."

"We are worried about the way some politicians talk, especially during the American elections," organizer Johanna Nejedlova said.

COPENHAGEN

In Copenhagen, march organizer Lesley-Ann Brown said: "Nationalist, racist and misogynistic trends are growing worldwide and threaten the most marginalized groups in our societies, including women, people of color, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and people with disabilities."

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE

At a rally in Concord, author Jodi Picoult told the crowd, "We in New Hampshire are not in the habit of going in reverse. We have the backs of those who are less fortunate — who may be struggling for health care, for environmental rights, for racial equality, for a fair wage, for justice.

"We are in this together. And we know that change does not come from the top down, but from the bottom up."

Associated Press writers Karel Janicek in Prague, Jan Olson in Copenhagen, David Rising in Berlin and Esther Htusan in Yangon, Myanmar, and Rachelle Blidner and Colleen Long in New York contributed to this report.