Bogus bongs or bogus lawsuits? Pipe maker sues over fakes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Don't want to bum your buzz, but that expensive bong you got cheap to smoke your pot may be bogus.

High-end German glass water pipe maker Roor and its American licensee are filing lawsuits against smoke shops and mom-and-pop convenience stores in Florida, California and New York. They allege the shops are selling Roor counterfeits, violating its trademark. Almost 200 lawsuits have been filed since 2013, with most coming in the last year.

Licensee Sream Inc. says the counterfeits are costing the company millions.

Shop owners say the amount is exaggerated and call the lawsuits legal extortion.