Brazil remembers Supreme Court judge killed in plane crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Family, friends and dignitaries are remembering the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash weeks before an important ruling in a massive corruption case.

Justice Teori Zavascki's body was lying Saturday in the federal court in the southern city of Porto Alegre, where he had previously served as a judge. He died on Thursday. The Supreme Court said the burial would be later in the day.

President Michel Temer and other Brazilian officials are expected to pay their respects.

Zavascki was in charge of handling accusations against politicians in the "Car Wash" investigation, a multibillion dollar kickback scheme involving the state oil company Petrobras. His death came as he was deciding whether to validate several plea bargain agreements, potentially making public accusations against high-profile businessmen and politicians.