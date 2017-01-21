Spanish police dismantle arms and drug trafficking ring

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested 16 people, including Dutch, Spanish, Colombian, Brazilian, Belgian, Chilean and Moroccan citizens, on suspicion of forming a criminal organization, and trafficking in arms and drugs.

Authorities said Saturday they also seized an arsenal in the southern Malaga province that included four grenade-launchers, one machine gun, 32 grenades and one AK-47 assault rifle.

They did not say when the arrests or the weapons seizure happened, but the investigation began in 2015.

Police alleged that the ring traded weapons for drugs, including marijuana, hashish, and cocaine, that were later shipped to the Netherlands.