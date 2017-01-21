BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal had a good, hard look at the future before pulling a few tricks from his past to hold it back — for now. The 14-time Grand Slam winner, still recovering from a couple of months off with an injured left wrist, rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 win over German teenager Alexander Zverev on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. By John Pye. SENT: 850 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Tottenham has a chance to show its title credentials and add to Manchester City's woes with a win in their game at the Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool hosts Swansea and Manchester United is at Stoke. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--BALOTELLI-RACIST ABUSE

PARIS — Nice striker Mario Balotelli has spoken out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during Friday night's French league match and is disappointed at what he sees as a lack of swift response from the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 425 words, photo.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Over his jet lag and familiar with the golf course, Dustin Johnson is finally a real factor at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The U.S. Open champion shot an 8-under-par 64 in the third round on Saturday to catapult into title contention in his first event of 2017. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 450 words.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

Lindsey Vonn is back on top in just the second race of her comeback from a knee injury and a broken arm. The American edged defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut to win a downhill event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday and claim career victory No. 77, moving her within nine wins of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 625 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Dominik Paris mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, becoming the third Italian winner of the classic race in five years. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — The weight of expectation on host Gabon at the African Cup of Nations is illustrated by a truckload of 50 soldiers with rifles guarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his team's training session ahead of its final Group A game against Cameroon. The game will decide whether Gabon limps out of its home tournament or marches into the quarterfinals. Before Gabon-Cameroon on Sunday, Ghana plays Mali and Egypt faces Uganda in Group D in Port-Gentil on Saturday. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — After two consecutive losses, Real Madrid hosts struggling Malaga to defend a one-point lead over Sevilla in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has been finding its form lately and goes for a fifth straight win when it travels to play Nantes, which has vastly improved under new coach Sergio Conceicao. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan hosts Napoli, with both teams bidding to boost their challenge at the top of the Serie A table. Earlier, Fiorentina visits Chievo. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

SOC--SHANGHAI-TEVEZ

SHANGHAI — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez said Saturday he's settling in with Chinese Super League squad Shanghai Shenhua as training gets underway ahead of the season opening in March. SENT: 325 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-GERRARD — Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to coach in the Premier League team's youth academy. By Rob Harris. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA — Manchester City's Pep Guardiola suggested he is "not good enough" for his players. SENT: 425 words.

— SOC--MAN UNITED--ROONEY — Wayne Rooney says he raised $1.5 million from a friendly Everton last year. SENT: 125 words, photos.

— SOC--WEST HAM-FONTE — West Ham has signed defender Jose Fonte from Southampton for around $10 million. SENT: 125 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-LOOKAHEAD

MELBOURNE, Australia — As befitting his status as a 17-time Grand Slam champion and as an astute judge of the sport, Roger Federer's reply to a simple question about his next opponent was handled with the same aplomb as one of his stylish groundstrokes. The player in question was Kei Nishikori, who plays Federer in a fourth-round night match Sunday at Rod Laver Arena. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 675 words, photos.

TEN--VET VS ROOKIE

MELBOURNE, Australia — For both the veteran, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, and the newcomer, Jennifer Brady, it's a completely unexpected position to be in: Playing for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. How they ended up here, however, couldn't be more dramatically different. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 625 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONHIP -HATTON

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tyrrell Hatton outplayed one major champion to take the third-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship. He'll have to see off another on Sunday to seal the biggest win of his career. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1500 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

CENTURION, South Africa — South Africa continued its test-winning form against Sri Lanka with a 19-run victory on Friday in the first Twenty20, which was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets within eight balls late in Sunday's play to send New Zealand to stumps on day two at 260-7 in its first innings, leaving the second test at Hagley Oval evenly poised. SENT: 525 words.

CYCLING:

CYC--TOUR DOWN UNDER

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia's Richie Porte emphatically won the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race Sunday to take an unassailable lead on general classification with one stage remaining. SENT: 425 words.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--PLAYOFFS-KICKERS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Touchdowns are always nice, but clutch kickers are welcome security blankets for NFL offenses, especially in the playoffs. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 825 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— XXC--CROSS COUNTRY WORLD CUP — Norway's Marit Bjoergen won a women's 10-kilometer freestyle race. SENT: 125 words, photo.

— JUM--WORLD CUP — Yuki Ito of Japan won her second straight women's ski jumping World Cup event on Saturday. SENT: 125 words.

— HKN--NBA CAPSULES — Kevin Durant's 32 points help Warriors beat Rockets. SENT: 1250 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins rout Hurricanes, Blackhawks sneak by Bruins. SENT: 700 words, photos.

