Italian skier Paris masters tricky Streif course for 2nd win

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Dominik Paris mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, becoming the third Italian winner of the classic race in five years.

On a sun-soaked but bumpy and icy 3.3-kilometer course, Paris finished in 1 minute, 55.01 seconds to beat French duo Valentin Giraud Moine and Johan Clarey by 0.21 second and 0.33 second, respectively.

Last year's winner, Italy's Peter Fill, was fourth, 0.40 second behind Paris.

It is Paris' seventh victory and third at the Hahnenkamm races. He won the downhill there in 2013 and a super-G two years later.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz led the field by 0.72 second but went off the race line in the traverse before the finish section and skied into the safety netting.