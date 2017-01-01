What do people in Taiwan think of President Donald Trump?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Real estate tycoon Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday amid protests and controversy. In order to gauge reaction to him on the streets of Taiwan, a team of Taiwan News reporters went out and asked members of the public for their impressions of the new world leader.

University student Miss Chen, 22, described Trump as “a smart businessman” who would not fall under the influence of other politicians and business people because he had his own financial means, though she added that as he didn’t have to take other people into account, he was “sometimes rather crazy.”

As a student, Chen said she might prefer to eventually choose to study in Europe because in Trump’s United States, xenophobia might grow stronger.

High school student Sun said Trump might improve the U.S. economy, though it was still too soon to tell how that might influence Taiwan.



Sun believes Trump may not necessarily be bad for Taiwan.

Life insurance marketer Miss Lee saw Trump’s election as a return to traditional Christian values, while his protectionist tendencies were just an attempt to protect U.S. interests, which she called normal.

Any trade measures were certain to affect Taiwan, but even during President Barack Obama’s eight years, the island’s economy did not improve, Lee remarked. She added that Taiwan should determine its own path and not rely too much either on China or the U.S. for its economic development.

Yang, a 70-year-old just returned from a long stay overseas, told reporters that the Taiwanese people thought too much of their importance to the U.S. In Trump’s eyes, Taiwan is just a bargaining chip, and when conflict with China becomes a threat, Washington will not necessarily intervene, he said.

U.S. citizen Christian Hansen, 35, a student at the Taipei National University of the Arts, took part in a protest outside the American Institute in Taiwan Saturday. A placard he held up described Trump as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while he also accused him of fomenting divisions in U.S. society. The new president’s statements about Taiwan were just designed to push China into making more concessions, Hansen said.



Hansen holding placards he created to protest against Trump on Saturday.



Foreign nationals protesting the inauguration of Trump near AIT.

Visitors from South Korea and China said it was too early to comment on Trump, because he had only just been sworn in, while during the election campaign he had been revealed as an unpredictable and unorthodox candidate.

Mr. Lin, a 28-year-old from Shenzhen, China, who travels in Taiwan, affirmed Trump's election. "I think this reflects a grassroots backlash in the United States because most of the people who support him are middle-class people." But it's not certain what effect Trump will have on China and Taiwan, because politicians don't always actually do what they say they will do, it's too early to say what the outcome will be.



Lin from Shenzhen, China believes that Trump's win was a result of a "grassroots backlash."