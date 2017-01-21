Nice striker Balotelli says Bastia fans racially abused him

PARIS (AP) — Nice striker Mario Balotelli says he was racially abused by Bastia fans who made monkey noises during Friday night's French league match.

The Italian forward wrote a message on his Instagram and Twitter pages on Saturday describing the abuse he heard during the 1-1 draw at the 20,000-capacity Armand Cesari stadium in Corsica.

"Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise (and) 'uh' 'uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing?" Balotelli wrote, referencing the French league's disciplinary committee. "So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible!"

Balotelli, 26, the son of Ghanaian immigrants to Italy, concluded his post by writing in French that what happened was "une vrai honte," or a total disgrace.

Nice's official Twitter account shared Balotelli's message.

The French league has yet to comment on the matter.

Balotelli joined from Liverpool on a free transfer in August and has scored eight league goals in 10 games to help Nice challenge for the title.