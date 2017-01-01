  1. Home
  2. Politics

World's oldest submarine to stay in service

Taiwan's difficult defense situation

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/21 19:45

The photo shows the oldest submarine in Taiwan. (Photo court

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Work on the Navy’s 71-year-old Guppy II-class submarine will begin after the Lunar New Year in order to make it last at least until its 80th anniversary, reports said Saturday.

The Navy and the Taiwan International Shipbuilding Corporation reportedly signed an agreement last month to spend 18 months strengthening its hull and navigational elements. The submarine has already entered the repair yard at Zuoying in Kaohsiung and work is due to start shortly after the Lunar New Year, reports said.

As long as the country has not started building its own submarine, the SS-791 Sea Lion, as the ancient vessel is known, will be used for training of Navy crews.

The Navy command recently took the unprecedented step of telling the media that it was on an offshore mission, thus dispelling doubts about the World War II-era submarine still being useful and safe the next century.

The idea to refurbish the Sea Lion arose two years ago, but widespread doubts about its use delayed the project, as some shipbuilding experts feared that once the submarine was taken apart, it would be difficult to put back again, reports said.

Under the new agreement between the Navy and TISC, the project will not be so drastic, allaying fears that it will not end with the desired result. The original proposal would have cost NT$1 billion (US$31.7 million), but the new agreement sees TISC being paid NT$600 million (US$19 million).

If the refurbishment is a success, the same method could be applied to the Navy’s other ancient Guppy-class submarine, the Sea Leopard, reports said.
submarine
defense
Navy

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S. Global Hawk drone shadowed PLA warplanes as they circled Taiwan
2016/12/19 12:24
US says Chinese warship stole Navy underwater drone
2016/12/17 12:15
China should prepare for 'use of force' to achieve Taiwan 'reunification': Chinese media
2016/12/15 17:51
Taiwan test fires Sky Bow air defense missiles amid tensions with Beijing
2016/12/15 13:54
Taiwan conducts massive anti air raid military exercise after China aircraft circumvented the island twice in two weeks
2016/12/14 16:06