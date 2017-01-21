Kremlin hopes for rapport with US, but differences will stay

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is voicing hope for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration, but warning that differences will remain.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview with state television broadcast Saturday that it would be an "illusion" to expect that U.S.-Russian relations would be free of disagreements. Peskov noted the intricacy of nuclear arms control and the complexity of the situation in Syria among other challenges.

Trump's victory has elated Russian political elites amid bitter tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

"Successful development of bilateral ties will depend on our ability to solve these differences through dialogue," Peskov said. He said Putin will call Trump soon to congratulate him.