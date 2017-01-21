Scuba diver mauled by shark, takes boat to Australian island

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A scuba diver mauled by a shark in the Torres Strait has been transported four hours by boat to an island off the Australian coast for medical treatment.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Mike Augusta says the 55-year-old man is in stable condition with injuries to his left arm.

After being attacked Saturday, the man traveled 120 kilometers (70 miles) by boat to Murray Island, which had the nearest medical center. Augusta said the man would likely fly by helicopter from Murray Island to Thursday Island north of Queensland state then fly by plane to a mainland hospital.

Bad weather prevented an earlier attempt to fly him to the larger medical center on Thursday Island, Augusta said.