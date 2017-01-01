Unfair-pension reform conference to be target of protests Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Traffic restrictions will be in force all of Sunday due to expected protests against a national conference to reform unfair pensions being held inside the Presidential Office Building.

The government moved the event from the Academia Sinica in the capital’s Nangang District and shortened it to one day in order to avoid large-scale protests from disrupting work in the area, but an estimated 30,000 people are still expected to turn up outside the Presidential Office Sunday, reports said. Police were preparing to send in at least 2,000 officers, with senior commanders inspecting the scene Saturday.

The government’s plans for pension reforms have been described as necessary to avert the social security system from going bankrupt later down the road. Top business leaders, including Acer Inc. founder Stan Shih, have expressed support for the effort, saying that if no reforms are passed now, more people will feel more pain later on.

Some exits of the Mass Rapid Transit stations Xiaonanmen, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and NTU Hospital would be closed, officials said.

Buses in the area around the Presidential Office would be rerouted, while motorists using roads nearby would be asked to drive slowly as large crowds were likely to move through the area.

Restrictions were likely to come into force for the area between Zhonghua Road and Zhongshan South Road south of Hengyang Road, Xiangyang Road and Changde Street. Other areas, north of Aiguo West Road and east of Boai Road, as well as west of Roosevelt Road and north of, but not including, Nanhai Road, would also see restrictions, the Taipei City Government said.

The protests are organized by the main opponents of the government’s pension reform plans, associations of civil servants, teachers, military and other government employees who fear their once generous pension and social benefits will be cut.

Opinion polls have shown widespread support for the government plans, which are seen as necessary in the face of financial shortages and imbalances between different categories of citizens.