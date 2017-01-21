Anti-Trump protest held near AIT in Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A protest against the inauguration of President Donald Trump began on Saturday afternoon in front of the American Institute in Taipei (AIT), but was swiftly forced to relocate by Taipei police to nearby Da'an Park.

A dozen protesters holding signs with slogans such as "No! U're the Puppet," "Love Trumps Hate! Not my president," and "How do u run a country with citizens u don't respect," gathered in front of the AIT, the de facto U.S. Embassy in Taiwan. However, because they were quickly told by police "groups of two or more people must leave," the group reluctantly relocated their protest to neighboring Da'an Park.

U.S. citizen Christian Hansen, 35, a student at the Taipei National University of the Arts, took part in the protest. A placard he held up described Trump as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while he also accused him of fomenting divisions in U.S. society. The new president’s statements about Taiwan were just designed to push China into making more concessions, Hansen said.



Christian Hansen displays his anti-Trump placards.