NBA Capsules

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their sixth straight victory, 125-108 over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference and All-Star starting guards Stephen Curry and James Harden, the Rockets fell short. Houston, which entered the game leading the NBA with 667 3-pointers, was just 7 of 35 behind the arc. Harden went 0 for 5 and Eric Gordon, who entered the game leading the NBA with 160 3s, missed all seven attempts.

Clint Capela had 22 points and Harden added 17 points with 11 assists for the Rockets, who are third in the West behind Golden State and San Antonio.

Curry finished with 24 points and made five 3-pointers, including one with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining that left the Warriors up 117-93. Both teams cleared their benches after that.

HORNETS 113, RAPTORS 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and Charlotte beat Toronto.

Walker, who came in averaging 23 points and looking to earn his first All-Star selection, scored 16 points in the pivotal third quarter, including a four-point play as the Hornets outscored the Raptors 33-15 to build a 25-point lead.

Walker didn't play at all in the fourth quarter after the Hornets stretched their lead to 30. He finished with eight assists.

Frank Kaminsky had a solid night off the bench for the second straight game, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight.

76ERS 93, TRAIL BLAZERS 92

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead streaking Philadelphia over Portland.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 24 points and Joel Embiid added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Sixers, who have won four straight and eight of their last 10.

Embiid, who sparked the recent surge, suffered a bruised left knee in the second half and didn't play the final 8:50 of the game.

But the Sixers rallied for the victory without their prized center as Covington drilled the winner with 4.5 seconds left before Mason Plumlee missed a shot at the buzzer on the other end.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points for the Blazers, who have lost four straight.

HAWKS 102, BULLS 93

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and Atlanta held back a late scare to beat Chicago.

The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.

Chicago trailed by 22 at the end of the first, by 29 at the end of the second and 30 at the end of the third.

Atlanta's lead was tenuous enough that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer brought back Schroder and Millsap, who had rested the entire fourth quarter, for the last 2 minutes.

Dwight Howard and Thabo Sefolosha combined by 24 points for Atlanta, which has won 10 of 12.

Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points for the Bulls, who looked uninspired most of the night. They have dropped five of seven.

GRIZZLIES 107, KINGS 91

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol had 28 points and nine rebounds, Mike Conley added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Memphis coasted past Sacramento.

The Grizzlies used the 3-point shooting of Gasol and Zach Randolph to build the advantage to 19 at the end of the third quarter. At that point, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger sat his starters as Memphis eventually would build the advantage to 22 in the fourth.

Randolph finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Tony Allen also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento has lost seven of its last eight.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Garrett Temple added 14 points and Ty Lawson had 13.

MAGIC 112, BUCKS 96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton scored 20 points, Jeff Green added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Orlando snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Milwaukee.

The Magic, returning home from a 1-5 road trip, played with a small lineup for much of the night and it provided the offense they needed with two of their top scorers out. Orlando had six players in double figures, including starters Aaron Gordon (17), Serge Ibaka (13) and Nikola Vucevic (13).

Orlando shot 46 percent from the field while limiting the Bucks to 41 percent. Jabari Parker led Milwaukee with 25 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks dropped their fourth straight game.

NETS 143, PELICANS 114

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece and Brooklyn ended an 11-game losing streak by routing New Orleans.

Caris Levert added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Nets, who had seven players in double figures while beating their season high for points by 16. Their 29-point victory was 11 more than their previous largest. They also set season highs for points in the second quarter (37) and points in any quarter with 43 in the third.

Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 22 points and nine rebounds despite leaving in the third quarter with a leg injury. The defeat was a huge comedown for him and the Pelicans a day after he was named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

JAZZ 112, MAVERICKS 107, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds, including one on his missed free throw in overtime that led to the tying 3-pointer by Joe Johnson, and Utah beat Dallas.

Gobert had just missed both of his free throw attempts with 1:50 left, but the second one ricocheted right back to him. Johnson then hit a 3 to make it 107-all.

After a Dallas miss by Deron Williams and a foul in the aftermath, Joe Ingles put the Jazz ahead to stay with two free throws with 1:35 remaining.

Gobert finished with his 29th consecutive 10-rebound game.

Gordon Hayward had 26 points, including a big 3-pointer late in regulation. Johnson finished with 15 points.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points for Dallas, which had seven players score in double figures. Williams had 16 points and Seth Curry 15.

LAKERS 108, PACERS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and Los Angeles snapped its five-game losing streak with a victory over Indiana.

Julius Randle scored 16 points while Young and rookie Brandon Ingram added 15 apiece as the Lakers made a prolonged second-half surge to win for just the sixth time in 27 games since November.

The Lakers even did it without D'Angelo Russell, who left after slipping on their second possession of the game, mildly spraining a ligament in his right knee and straining his right calf.

Paul George scored 21 points and Al Jefferson added 20 for the Pacers, who had a dismal second half in just their second loss in nine games.