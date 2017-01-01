Trump will not sell out Taiwan: Yu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New United States President Donald Trump will not sell out Taiwan since the Taiwan Relations Act would bar him from doing so, ex-Premier Yu Shyi-kun said Friday he was told by Trump adviser Edwin Feulner.

Yu is in Washington, D.C. at the head of an 11-member delegation representing Taiwan at the inauguration of the 45th president.

After the ceremony he told reporters that he had asked Feulner, a former president of the Heritage Foundation who met President Tsai Ing-wen last October, that even though the U.S. was a friend of Taiwan, would the new administration not sell it out.

Feulner replied that with the Taiwan Relations Act in place, no president could sell out Taiwan, Yu told reporters. The TRA, voted by Congress after President Jimmy Carter recognized China in 1979, allows the U.S. to continue supplying defensive weapons to Taiwan.

The Taiwanese delegation was seated right opposite the stage where Trump was sworn in, symbolizing positive relations between Taiwan and the U.S., reports said. Yu’s group was scheduled to have dinner in Washington with Overseas Taiwanese and then to travel back to New York.

“Relations between Taiwan and the U.S. were at their best since a long time, but a new president would bring new policies, so Taiwan will have even more opportunities, but also more challenges,” Yu told reporters.

The former premier also hailed the country’s 200-year-old democracy and the way it handled peaceful transitions between presidents as an example for Taiwan to study. He noted how defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton nevertheless appeared at the Trump inauguration and wished her opponent good luck.