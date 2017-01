Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women Third Round

Barbora Strycova (16), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia (21), France, 6-2, 7-5.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Elena Vesnina (14), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Doubles Men Second Round

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez (5), Spain, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women Second Round

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson (14), Sweden, 6-1, 6-4.

Liang Chen and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Mixed First Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men

John and Patrick McEnroe, United States, def. Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, 4-2, 2-4, 4-1.

Women

Nicole Bradtke and Rennae Stubbs, Australia, def. Mary Joe Fernandez and Barbara Schett, Austria, 4-3 (1), 4-1.

Junior Singles Boys First Round

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Ryan Nijboer, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Finn Bass, Britain, def. Siphosothando Montsi, South Africa, 6-2, 6-4.

Maxence Broville, France, def. Thomas Bosancic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Alberto Lim (16), Philippines, def. Yin Bang Shuo, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.

Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Yuta Kikuchi, Japan, 7-5, 6-2.

Ergi Kirkin (11), Turkey, def. Olukayode Alafia Damina Ayeni, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Girls First Round

Seone Mendez, Australia, def. Jimena Rodriguez-Benito, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Emily Appleton (4), Britain, def. Johana Markova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Olga Danilovic (5), Serbia, def. Aleksa Cveticanin, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Denisa Hindova, Czech Republic, def. Selina Turulja, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Ma Shuyue, China, def. Lea Boskovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

