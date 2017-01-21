Tsai tweets congratulations to Trump

Taiwan President Tsai ing-wen took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration Friday.

Donald Trump has been officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, succeeding Barack Obama, who served for eight years in the White House.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump. Democracy is what ties Taiwan and the US together. Look forward to advancing our friendship & partnership," Tsai tweeted minutes after Trump took the oath of office Friday.

Presidential Office later on released an official statement, reaffirming the United States as Taiwan’s most important international ally, as the two “share many common values such as freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

“The two nations have for a long time maintained close cooperation on political, trade, economic, security, and cultural issues, which have not only deepened the relationships between the two nations, but contributed to the security, stability, and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement noted.

In her message of congratulations, Tsai also expects to see greater cooperation with the United States under Trump’s administration “for the benefit of both countries, as well as the international community as a whole.”

Tsai only recently reactivated her Twitter account during a sensitive stopover in the U.S. city of San Francisco, on her way back to Taiwan from her Central American tour.