S. Korean minister arrested over artist blacklist allegation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the arrests of President Park Geun-hye's culture minister and her former top presidential adviser over allegations that they blacklisted artists critical of the government.

The Seoul Central District Court said on Saturday that it has issued the warrants to arrest Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun and ex-presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.

The two were allegedly involved in the drawing-up of a blacklist of thousands of artists and cultural figures to exclude them from government funding programs.

Park was impeached by lawmakers last month over an influencing-peddling scandal involving her longtime confidante. The Constitutional Court is reviewing whether to formally end Park's rule.