New Zealand 70-2 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh seamer Kamrul Islam claimed two wickets in his opening over on Sunday to send New Zealand to lunch at 70-2 on the second day of the second test at Hagley Oval.

Kamrul dismissed opener Jeet Raval (16) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (2) two balls apart in the 15th over to set back the home's side's reply to Bangladesh's first innings of 289 which occupied all of the first day.

At lunch Tom Latham was 38 not out and Ross Taylor was on 10.

Though Bangladesh once again handed the new ball to teenage off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, it was the tourists' seam bowlers who held the upper hand throughout the session.

Taskin Ahmed set the tone, repeatedly beating the bat in his opening spell, while Kamrul and Rubel Hossain kept steady pressure on the New Zealand batsman.

Accurate bowling created chances but the visitors spurned many of them with dropped catching attempts.

Raval was twice dropped in the slip cordon on his way to 16. He was on 7 when he edged a catch to Mahmudullah at first slip off Mehedi. Mahmudullah got his fingertips to a low chance and the ball stuck for a fraction of a second before dropping to the ground.

At 12 Raval gave another chance to the slips, edging a much easier opportunity to Sabbir Rahman at second slip in Rubel's first over but the fieldsman was unable to hold the catch.

Raval's luck ran out when he attempted to pull a Kamrul delivery and dragged the ball on his stumps from a bottom edge.

Two balls later Williamson was forced to play forward to a superb late outswinger from Kamrul which took the outside edge and carried to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Wellington by seven wickets.