WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — With Novak Djokovic out of their side of the draw, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic look to book fourth-round spots at the Australian Open on Saturday. Six-time champion Serena Williams also hopes to make it to the second week as she pursues a record 23rd major title. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Play begins at 0000 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-GERRARD

UNDATED — Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to coach in the Premier League team's youth academy. After an 18-month spell with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the former Liverpool captain retired from soccer in November but now he is back at the club where he spent 17 years as a professional — having graduated from the academy. By Rob Harris. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Ivory Coast's defense of its African Cup title looked shaky on Friday in a 2-2 draw with Congo, and a bumpy field helped Morocco see off Togo 3-1. The Ivorians dropped out of the quarterfinal places with one crucial round left in Group C. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 740 words, photos.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — New year, same old story for Martin Kaymer at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The two-time major winner from Germany set up another chance for a fourth victory at his regular year-opening tournament, shooting a second straight 6-under 66 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words.

With:

— GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP-WILLETT — Willett struggling to rediscover game before Masters defense. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 450 words.

SOC--QATAR WORLD CUP-STADIUM DEATH

UNDATED — A British man fell to his death this week at a World Cup stadium building site in Qatar, where construction conditions have come under sharp scrutiny since the country was awarded the 2022 soccer tournament. By Rob Harris. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CAR--MONTE CARLO RALLY

MONACO — Belgian driver Thierry Neuville took a 45-second lead Friday over defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier midway through the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

MUNICH — Robert Lewandowski showed impressive dexterity to score an injury-time winner as Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich scraped a 2-1 win at Freiburg on Friday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-ZIDANE

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored a goal from open play in three games, a run that has Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on the defensive. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended his "amazing" players and then delivered a surprising statement. "Maybe I am not good enough for them," Guardiola said Friday. SENT: 400 words.

SOC--FIFA-FINANCE CHAIRMAN

GENEVA — FIFA has appointed the president of the corruption-ravaged South American governing body to chair its finance committee. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-COSTA

LONDON — Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says striker Diego Costa will be available for Chelsea's Premier League match against Hull. SENT: 100 words.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-MATIP

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool says former Cameroon defender Joel Matip has been cleared to play for the Premier League club by FIFA after an eligibility issue was resolved. SENT: 120 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Deportivo La Coruna couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw against 10-man Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Friday. SENT: 110 words.

SOC--MAN UNITED-ROONEY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney says he raised 1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million) from a friendly game against former club Everton last year. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SOC--WEST HAM-FONTE

LONDON — West Ham has signed defender Jose Fonte from Southampton for 8 million pounds (around $10 million). SENT: 120 words, photo.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Despite Mario Balotelli's return, Nice dropped more points in the French title race after drawing 1-1 at Corsican side Bastia on Friday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 470 words.

SOC--LYON-DEPAY

LYON, France — With a move to Lyon secured, Memphis Depay is ready to prove himself all over again. The Netherlands forward joined the French club from Manchester United on a 4½-year contract and will wear the No. 9 jersey. SENT: 490 words, photo.

SOC--FIORENTINA-KALINIC

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina forward Nikola Kalinic has turned down an offer estimated at nearly 50 million euros (about $50 million) from Chinese club Tianjian Quanjian. SENT: 160 words, photo.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--NFL-LONDON

LONDON — The NFL says the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24. SENT: 100 words.

SKIING:

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Matthias Mayer finally managed to get over last season's horrifying downhill crash, giving the host country a winning start to the traditional Hahnenkamm races on Friday. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Ramona Siebenhofer posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training for the second consecutive day on the Kandahar course. SENT: 190 words.

GOLF:

GLF--CAREERBUILDER

LA QUINTA, California — Hudson Swafford shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing as an afternoon storm hit the desert layouts. By John Nicholson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

CENTURION, South Africa — South Africa continued its test-winning form against Sri Lanka with a 19-run victory on Friday in the first Twenty20, which was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain. SENT: 220 runs, photos.

SQUASH:

SQU--TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

NEW YORK — Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and Camille Serme of France have won the Tournament of Champions squash tournament for the first time. SENT: 120 words.

Other Stories:

— US--OBIT-EDWIN POPE — Longtime Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope dies at 88. By Steven Wine. SENT: 600 words, photo.

— SKE--SKELETON WORLD CUP — Dukurs, Rahneva wins World Cup skeleton events. SENT: 200 words, photos.

