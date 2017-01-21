Deportivo still can't win away from home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Deportivo La Coruna couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw against 10-man Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Friday.

Deportivo failed to get its first away win in the league this season despite playing with an extra man from the 77th-minute as defender Aythami Artiles was sent off for a second yellow card.

Mateo Garcia put the hosts ahead with a goal less than 15 minutes into the game in the Canary Islands, but Romania forward Florin Andone equalized for Deportivo in the 69th.

Las Palmas remained 10th, while Deportivo stayed 15th.

Real Madrid leads the league ahead of Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.