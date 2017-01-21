  1. Home
  2. World

PHOTOS: Pomp, fanfare and protest for Trump inauguration

By Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/01/21 06:01

President-elect Donald Trump kisses his wife

President Donald Trump hugs his family after

President Donald Trump waves after taking the

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural

President Donald Trump gives his inaugural ad

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural

Former President George W. Bush, left, his wi

President Donald Trump points at Former Presi

People listen during the inaugural address by

Spectators gather for the inauguration of Pre

Cheryl Edmondson cries as President-elect Don

Julia del Rio cheers as she watches a televis

Demonstrators try to block people entering in

Protesters chant on the National Mall during

Former President Barack Obama waves as he boa

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congr

President Donald Trump formally signs his cab

President-elect Donald Trump pauses as he wai

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, vowing that "through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other."

Millions gathered in Washington to witness the peaceful handover of power, with outgoing President Barack Obama looking on as the billionaire businessman received the presidential oath of office.

Meanwhile, across Washington, not everyone was celebrating. Hundreds protested — at times, clashing with police — to voice their disapproval to the incoming administration.

Some images of the day, as captured by photographers of The Associated Press.