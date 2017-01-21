How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Stocks closed modestly higher Friday, recouping much of the market's loss from a day earlier. The gains, which snapped a 5-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average, came against the backdrop of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president. Investors also had their eye on the latest batch of corporate earnings.

On Friday:

The Dow gained 94.85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,827.25.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,271.31.

The Nasdaq composite added 15.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,555.33.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 6.10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,351.85.

For the week:

The Dow is down 58.48 points, or 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 3.33 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 18.78 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.20 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 64.65 points, or 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 32.48 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 172.22 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.28 points, or 0.4 percent.