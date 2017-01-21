Procter & Gamble, Skyworks gain; Bristol-Myers Squibb sinks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
General Electric Co., down 68 cents to $30.53
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.75 to $87.45
The consumer products maker, whose brands include Gillette, Duracell and Tide, issued a strong revenue forecast.
Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $10.21 to $88.67
The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.
Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.09 to $35.82
The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.
AT&T Inc., up 45 cents to $41.45
The telecommunications company reported strong subscriber numbers.
Halliburton Co., up $1.11 to $56.45
Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $6.26 to $49.23
The drugmaker said it won't pursue accelerated regulatory approval for a lung cancer treatment.
Rite Aid Corp., down $1.14 to $7.46
The company's deal to combine with Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly facing heightened regulatory scrutiny.