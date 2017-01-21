Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yahoo Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December, 10 a.m.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

The Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for December, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.