BC-LT--Trump's America-A Migrant's Reunion,ADVISORY, LT

Editors/News directors:

In the weeks just before Donald Trump was sworn in, more than two dozen young immigrants who have been protected from deportation in the U.S. traveled to Mexico to reunite with family. The Associated Press went with them, and followed one young woman to the village of Molcaxac as she saw her grandmother for the first time in two decades. The migrants live illegally in the U.S. but were granted relief under an Obama administration program known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Overshadowing the trip was the uncertainty ahead: Trump has promised to end DACA, bringing questions about the future for these migrants and hundreds of thousands of others.

A text and photo package, part of the AP's ongoing coverage of America in the era of President Donald Trump, has moved in advance for publication beginning 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A video story is also available for use.

TRUMP'S AMERICA-A MIGRANT'S REUNION

MOLCAXAC, Mexico — Tamara Alcala Dominguez sobbed as she buried her face in the sweater of the woman who cared for her when she was a toddler. "You found me still alive," her grandmother told the now 23-year-old woman. Alcala, who lives in Washington state, is one of the 700,000-plus migrants protected from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program has allowed her to remain in the U.S., get a job, study for medical school — and make this, her first trip back to Mexico in two decades. But President Donald Trump has vowed to end DACA, leaving Alcala's future — and that of many young immigrants — uncertain. By Manuel Valdes and Peter Orsi. 2,000 words, with photos and video. An abridged version of 1,100 words is also available.

The AP