The Latest: NYC officer: I thought 18-year-old would kill me

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the administrative trial of a white New York Police Department officer who shot an unarmed black teenager to death (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A white police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager to death in the bathroom of his New York City apartment says the last thing he wanted to do was pull the trigger.

Officer Richard Haste recounted the shooting for the first time publicly Friday at his departmental disciplinary trial.

He said he was afraid he was going to be killed because he believed 18-year-old Ramarley Graham had a gun and was reaching for it in 2012.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury refused to indict.

Police department attorneys say he should be fired.

An administrative judge hearing the case will recommend a punishment to the police commissioner.

